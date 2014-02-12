版本:
Olympics-Luge-Germany's Wendl and Arlt win doubles gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won luge doubles gold on Wednesday.

Austria's Andreas Linger and Wolfgang Linger took silver and Latvia's Andris Sics and Juris Sics the bronze. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Peter Rutherford)
