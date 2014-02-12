版本:
Olympics-Luge-Doubles first run result

Feb 12 Luge doubles first run result at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

   Rank        Country       Name                     Total Time
    1          Germany       Tobias Wendl/             49.373 TR
                             Tobias Arlt
    2          Austria       Andreas Linger/            49.685
                             Wolfgang Linger
    3          Austria       Peter Penz/                49.793
                             Georg Fischler
    4           Canada       Tristan Walker/            49.857
                             Justin Snith
    5          Latvia        Andris Sics/               49.880
                             Juris Sics                    
    6           Russia       Alexander Denisyev/        49.936
                             Vladislav Antonov
    7           Italy        Christian Oberstolz/       49.976
                             Patrick Gruber
    8           Italy        Ludwig Rieder/             50.064
                             Patrick Rastner
    9           Russia       Vladislav Yuzhakov/        50.068
                             Vladimir Makhnutin
    10         Germany       Toni Eggert/               50.274
                             Sascha Benecken
    11          U.S.         Christian Niccum/          50.354
                             Jayson Terdiman
    12         Latvia        Oskars Gudramovics/        50.388
                             Peteris Kalnins
    13        Slovakia       Marian Zemanik/            50.548
                             Jozef Petrulak
    14          U.S.         Matthew Mortensen/         50.637
                             Preston Griffall
    15      Czech Republic   Lukas Broz/                50.665
                             Antonin Broz
    16        Slovakia       Marek Solcansky/           50.904
                             Karol Stuchlak
    17          Poland       Patryk Poreba/             51.010
                             Karol Mikrut
    18          Korea        Jinyong Park/              51.643
                             Jung Myung Cho
    19         Ukraine       Oleksandr Obolonchyk/      51.795
                             Roman Zakharkiv
                                                                 
 TR -      Track Record                                          
 

 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
