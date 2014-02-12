Olympics-Luge-Doubles first run result

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 12 Luge doubles first run result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Rank Country Name Total Time 1 Germany Tobias Wendl/ 49.373 TR Tobias Arlt 2 Austria Andreas Linger/ 49.685 Wolfgang Linger 3 Austria Peter Penz/ 49.793 Georg Fischler 4 Canada Tristan Walker/ 49.857 Justin Snith 5 Latvia Andris Sics/ 49.880 Juris Sics 6 Russia Alexander Denisyev/ 49.936 Vladislav Antonov 7 Italy Christian Oberstolz/ 49.976 Patrick Gruber 8 Italy Ludwig Rieder/ 50.064 Patrick Rastner 9 Russia Vladislav Yuzhakov/ 50.068 Vladimir Makhnutin 10 Germany Toni Eggert/ 50.274 Sascha Benecken 11 U.S. Christian Niccum/ 50.354 Jayson Terdiman 12 Latvia Oskars Gudramovics/ 50.388 Peteris Kalnins 13 Slovakia Marian Zemanik/ 50.548 Jozef Petrulak 14 U.S. Matthew Mortensen/ 50.637 Preston Griffall 15 Czech Republic Lukas Broz/ 50.665 Antonin Broz 16 Slovakia Marek Solcansky/ 50.904 Karol Stuchlak 17 Poland Patryk Poreba/ 51.010 Karol Mikrut 18 Korea Jinyong Park/ 51.643 Jung Myung Cho 19 Ukraine Oleksandr Obolonchyk/ 51.795 Roman Zakharkiv TR - Track Record (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.