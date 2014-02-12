版本:
Olympics-Luge-Doubles second run and overall results

Feb 12 Luge doubles second run and overall
results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

    
 Rank      Country      Name                    Time      Total
                                                          Time
  1        Germany      Tobias Wendl/           49.560  1:38.933
                        Tobias Arlt                         
  2        Austria      Andreas Linger/         49.770  1:39.455
                        Wolfgang Linger                     
  3        Latvia       Andris Sics/            49.910  1:39.790
                        Juris Sics                          
  4        Canada       Tristan Walker/         49.983  1:39.840
                        Justin Snith                        
  5        Russia       Alexander Denisyev/     50.013  1:39.949
                        Vladislav Antonov                   
  6         Italy       Christian Oberstolz/    50.043  1:40.019
                        Patrick Gruber                      
  7         Italy       Ludwig Rieder/          49.975  1:40.039
                        Patrick Rastner                     
  8        Germany      Toni Eggert/            49.944  1:40.218
                        Sascha Benecken                     
  9        Russia       Vladislav Yuzhakov/     50.269  1:40.337
                        Vladimir Makhnutin                  
  10       Latvia       Oskars Gudramovics/     50.074  1:40.462
                        Peteris Kalnins                     
  11        U.S.        Christian Niccum/       50.591  1:40.945
                        Jayson Terdiman                     
  12      Slovakia      Marian Zemanik/         50.409  1:40.957
                        Jozef Petrulak                      
  13   Czech Republic   Lukas Broz/             50.387  1:41.052
                        Antonin Broz                        
  14        U.S.        Matthew Mortensen/      51.066  1:41.703
                        Preston Griffall                    
  15       Poland       Patryk Poreba/          51.17   1:42.180
                        Karol Mikrut                        
  16      Slovakia      Marek Solcansky/        51.481  1:42.385
                        Karol Stuchlak                      
  17       Ukraine      Oleksandr Obolonchyk/   51.233  1:43.028
                        Roman Zakharkiv                     
  18        Korea       Jinyong Park/           51.475  1:43.118
                        Jung Myung Cho                      
  19       Austria      Peter Penz/             54.252  1:44.045
                        Georg Fischler                      
 
