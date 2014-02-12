Olympics-Luge-Doubles second run and overall results

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 12 Luge doubles second run and overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Rank Country Name Time Total Time 1 Germany Tobias Wendl/ 49.560 1:38.933 Tobias Arlt 2 Austria Andreas Linger/ 49.770 1:39.455 Wolfgang Linger 3 Latvia Andris Sics/ 49.910 1:39.790 Juris Sics 4 Canada Tristan Walker/ 49.983 1:39.840 Justin Snith 5 Russia Alexander Denisyev/ 50.013 1:39.949 Vladislav Antonov 6 Italy Christian Oberstolz/ 50.043 1:40.019 Patrick Gruber 7 Italy Ludwig Rieder/ 49.975 1:40.039 Patrick Rastner 8 Germany Toni Eggert/ 49.944 1:40.218 Sascha Benecken 9 Russia Vladislav Yuzhakov/ 50.269 1:40.337 Vladimir Makhnutin 10 Latvia Oskars Gudramovics/ 50.074 1:40.462 Peteris Kalnins 11 U.S. Christian Niccum/ 50.591 1:40.945 Jayson Terdiman 12 Slovakia Marian Zemanik/ 50.409 1:40.957 Jozef Petrulak 13 Czech Republic Lukas Broz/ 50.387 1:41.052 Antonin Broz 14 U.S. Matthew Mortensen/ 51.066 1:41.703 Preston Griffall 15 Poland Patryk Poreba/ 51.17 1:42.180 Karol Mikrut 16 Slovakia Marek Solcansky/ 51.481 1:42.385 Karol Stuchlak 17 Ukraine Oleksandr Obolonchyk/ 51.233 1:43.028 Roman Zakharkiv 18 Korea Jinyong Park/ 51.475 1:43.118 Jung Myung Cho 19 Austria Peter Penz/ 54.252 1:44.045 Georg Fischler (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.