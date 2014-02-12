Olympics-Romanians barred from luge doubles over safety concerns

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 Romanians Radu Sovaiala and Alexandru Teodorescu were barred from starting Wednesday's Olympic luge doubles competition over safety concerns with their sled, on the anniversary of Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili's death.
Kumaritashvili was killed in a horrific training crash hours before the opening ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Games.
Sovaiala and Teodorescu damaged their sled beyond repair in a training crash at these Games and had to fly a reserve one in from Romania.
International Luge Federation (FIL) spokesman Wolfgang Harder said the pair were given the chance for one tryout with the new sled, but having watched the Romanians, "the jury and race director said it would be too dangerous (for them to compete".
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.