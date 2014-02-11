版本:
Olympics-Geisenberger wins women's luge gold for Germany

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 Germany's Natalie Geisenberger won her first Olympic title by securing the gold medal in the women's luge on Tuesday.

Compatriot Tatjana Huefner took silver and American Erin Hamlin the bronze. (editing by Peter Rutherford)
