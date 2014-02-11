版本:
2014年 2月 12日

Olympics-Luge-Women's singles fourth-run and overall results

Feb 11 Women's luge singles fourth-run and
overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
   
 Rank  Name                               Race 4      Total time
                                          time        
    1  Natalie Geisenberger (Germany)       50.189     3:19.768
    2  Tatjana Huefner (Germany)            50.279     3:20.907
    3  Erin Hamlin (U.S.)                   50.348     3:21.145
    4  Alex Gough (Canada)                  50.426     3:21.578
    5  Kimberley Mcrae (Canada)             50.620     3:21.895
    6  Anke Wischnewski (Germany)           50.532     3:21.960
    7  Tatyana Ivanova (Russia)             50.607     3:22.006
    8  Natalja Khoreva (Russia)             50.62      3:22.067
    9  Martina Kocher (Switzerland)         50.559     3:22.166
   10  Kate Hansen (U.S.)                   50.499     3:22.667
   11  Ekaterina Baturina (Russia)          50.382     3:22.731
   12  Eliza Tiruma (Latvia)                50.736     3:23.071
   13  Arianne Jones (Canada)               50.608     3:23.183
   14  Sandra Gasparini (Italy)             50.962     3:23.756
   15  Summer Britcher (U.S.)               50.909     3:24.143
   16  Natalia Wojtusciszyn (Poland)        51.199     3:24.646
   17  Miriam Kastlunger (Austria)          51.109     3:24.665
   18  Ulla Zirne (Latvia)                  51.347     3:24.685
   19  Andrea Voetter (Italy)               51.290     3:25.059
   20  Nina Reithmayer (Austria)            51.174     3:25.156
   21  Ewa Kuls (Poland)                    51.550     3:25.367
   22  Sandra Robatscher (Italy)            51.258     3:25.506
   23  Birgit Platzer (Austria)             52.097     3:26.576
   24  Vendula Kotenova (Czech Republic)    51.567     3:26.675
   25  Viera Gburova (Slovakia)             51.565     3:26.697
   26  Olena Stetskiv (Ukraine)             51.889     3:27.497
   27  Morgane Bonnefoy (France)            52.183     3:27.592
   28  Yelizaveta Axenova (Kazakhstan)      51.841     3:28.085
   29  Eunryung Sung (Korea)                52.124     3:28.743
   30  Raluca Stramaturaru (Romania)        52.083     3:29.004
   31  Olena Shkhumova (Ukraine)           1:01.416    3:34.847
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
