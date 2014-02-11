Olympics-Luge-Women's singles fourth-run and overall results

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Women's luge singles fourth-run and overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Name Race 4 Total time time 1 Natalie Geisenberger (Germany) 50.189 3:19.768 2 Tatjana Huefner (Germany) 50.279 3:20.907 3 Erin Hamlin (U.S.) 50.348 3:21.145 4 Alex Gough (Canada) 50.426 3:21.578 5 Kimberley Mcrae (Canada) 50.620 3:21.895 6 Anke Wischnewski (Germany) 50.532 3:21.960 7 Tatyana Ivanova (Russia) 50.607 3:22.006 8 Natalja Khoreva (Russia) 50.62 3:22.067 9 Martina Kocher (Switzerland) 50.559 3:22.166 10 Kate Hansen (U.S.) 50.499 3:22.667 11 Ekaterina Baturina (Russia) 50.382 3:22.731 12 Eliza Tiruma (Latvia) 50.736 3:23.071 13 Arianne Jones (Canada) 50.608 3:23.183 14 Sandra Gasparini (Italy) 50.962 3:23.756 15 Summer Britcher (U.S.) 50.909 3:24.143 16 Natalia Wojtusciszyn (Poland) 51.199 3:24.646 17 Miriam Kastlunger (Austria) 51.109 3:24.665 18 Ulla Zirne (Latvia) 51.347 3:24.685 19 Andrea Voetter (Italy) 51.290 3:25.059 20 Nina Reithmayer (Austria) 51.174 3:25.156 21 Ewa Kuls (Poland) 51.550 3:25.367 22 Sandra Robatscher (Italy) 51.258 3:25.506 23 Birgit Platzer (Austria) 52.097 3:26.576 24 Vendula Kotenova (Czech Republic) 51.567 3:26.675 25 Viera Gburova (Slovakia) 51.565 3:26.697 26 Olena Stetskiv (Ukraine) 51.889 3:27.497 27 Morgane Bonnefoy (France) 52.183 3:27.592 28 Yelizaveta Axenova (Kazakhstan) 51.841 3:28.085 29 Eunryung Sung (Korea) 52.124 3:28.743 30 Raluca Stramaturaru (Romania) 52.083 3:29.004 31 Olena Shkhumova (Ukraine) 1:01.416 3:34.847 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.