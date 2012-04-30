Olympics-Malaysian Lee targets London gold after Delhi defeat

| NEW DELHI, April 30
NEW DELHI, April 30 World number one Lee Chong
Wei suffered a shock defeat in the India Open final but he is
determined to mark his final Olympic appearance by claiming a
gold medal for Malaysia later this year.
Returning from a shoulder injury sustained in March, Lee
lost to unseeded South Korean Wan Ho Shon 21-18 14-21 21-19 in
Delhi on Sunday.
Lee's smashes lacked their usual sting against a player
ranked 16 places lower, giving the impression he was not taking
any risks with his shoulder.
Overall, though, the 29-year-old was not too unhappy with
his runner-up finish in the final qualifying event for the
London Olympics in July.
"He played very well and there were some easy points that I
missed," 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medallist Lee told
reporters.
"I have just came back from injury, I had to be careful. I
just tried to enjoy the game. I know I lost but it's okay - I
still have three months before the Olympics.
"All Malaysians expect a gold medal and I will try my best
to take gold for my country. I'm the world number one and every
tournament I'm expected to win," said Lee.
He will compete in the Thomas Cup and Indonesia Open before
heading to London.
"I will enjoy my last Olympics. It's going to be very
tough," he said. "There's a lot of pressure but I'm going to
enjoy it."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)