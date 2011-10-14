Olympics-London to punish naked advertising abuses

* Fines to punish streakers on publicity stunts
* London gears up to protect sponsors from ambush marketing
* Social media set to provide new battleground
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Oct 14 Publicity seekers who turn their
bodies into billboards to advertise brands during the Olympic
Games in London next year face heavy fines under laws to protect
official sponsors.
Restrictions on so-called ambush marketing will also extend
beyond the main Olympic sites to landmark buildings including
clock tower Big Ben, parliament and nearby Westminster Abbey,
according to rules set to be passed by legislators.
The Olympics has a core group of sponsors with long-term
contracts, while other companies sign up for individual Games.
London is aiming to raise around 700 million pounds from
domestic sponsors for 2012.
These lucrative contracts risk being devalued by publicity
stunts whereby companies obtain exposure -- sometimes literally
-- to a television audience of billions.
The government plans to "prohibit advertising on the human
body," the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.
Breaking the rules could result in a fine of up to 20,000
pounds.
An individual invaded a diving event at the Athens Games in
2004 with a company name daubed on his bare chest.
Games organisers have tried to clamp down on unauthorised
product placement since the 1996 Games in Atlanta, when
sportswear company Nike placed advertisements near the stadiums
and established a "Nike village" even though it was not an
official sponsor.
Company directors and land owners behind ambush marketing in
London also face prosecution unless they can prove they had no
knowledge of the action or tried to prevent it.
"With half the world watching on TV, the temptation for
people to try to freeload on this event is enormous," said Tim
Jones, a partner at lawfirm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer,
official legal services provider to London 2012.
Unlike events such as the soccer World Cup, there is no
advertising allowed inside Olympic venues. Sponsors get
protected rights to advertise within a few hundred metres of
each venue during the Games.
Jones said that the level of sponsorship which London had
attracted showed that companies felt they would get value for
money in London.
"That (brand) protection is a fundamental part of the
sponsor's willingness to invest. Through the downturn in 2007
and 2008, sponsors have stuck with it and continued to come
forward," he told Reuters.
The lastest guidelines referred to billboards and bodies but
Jones believed that adequate legislation was in place to thwart
online ambush marketing.
The aim was not to punish people chatting on Facebook about
the result of the 100 metres, but to prevent companies from
falsely claiming an association with the Games.
"The immediate focus of these regulations is on the physical
stuff, but the 2006 Olympics Act legislation will capture
violations on social media."
(Reporting by Keith Weir)