奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 02:51 BJT

Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 12 Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday.
    
 Rank  Country          Gold   Silver   Bronze    Total
  1    Germany           6       1         1        8
  2    Canada            4       4         2       10
  3    Norway            4       3         5       12
  4    Netherlands       4       2         4       10
  5    United States     3       1         5        9
  6    Switzerland       3       0         1        4
  7    Russian Fed.      2       4         3        9
  8    Austria           1       4         0        5
  9    Slovenia          1       1         2        4
  10   France            1       0         2        3
  11   Belarus           1       0         0        1
  11   Korea             1       0         0        1
  11   Poland            1       0         0        1
  11   Slovakia          1       0         0        1
  15   Sweden            0       3         1        4
  16   Czech Republic    0       2         1        3
  16   Japan             0       2         1        3
  18   Italy             0       1         1        2
  19   Australia         0       1         0        1
  19   China             0       1         0        1
  19   Finland           0       1         0        1
  22   Britain           0       0         1        1
  22   Latvia            0       0         1        1
  22   Ukraine           0       0         1        1
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
