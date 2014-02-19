版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 03:20 BJT

Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 19 Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday.
            
 Rank  Country          Gold   Silver   Bronze   Total
  1    Norway             9       4        7       20
  2    Germany            8       3        4       15
  3    United States      7       5       11       23
  4    Russian Fed.       6       9        7       22
  5    Netherlands        6       7        9       22
  6    Switzerland        6       3        1       10
  7    Canada             5       9        4       18
  8    Belarus            5       0        1       6
  9    Poland             4       0        0       4
  10   France             3       2        6       11
  11   China              3       2        1       6
  12   Austria            2       6        1       9
  13   Sweden             2       5        4       11
  14   Czech Republic     2       4        2       8
  15   Slovenia           2       1        4       7
  16   Korea              2       1        1       4
  17   Japan              1       4        2       7
  18   Finland            1       3        0       4
  19   Britain            1       0        1       2
  20   Slovakia           1       0        0       1
  21   Italy              0       2        5       7
  22   Australia          0       2        1       3
  23   Latvia             0       1        2       3
  24   Croatia            0       1        0       1
  25   Kazakhstan         0       0        1       1
  25   Ukraine            0       0        1       1
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
