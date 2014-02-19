Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 19 Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Norway 9 4 7 20
2 Germany 8 3 4 15
3 United States 7 5 11 23
4 Russian Fed. 6 9 7 22
5 Netherlands 6 7 9 22
6 Switzerland 6 3 1 10
7 Canada 5 9 4 18
8 Belarus 5 0 1 6
9 Poland 4 0 0 4
10 France 3 2 6 11
11 China 3 2 1 6
12 Austria 2 6 1 9
13 Sweden 2 5 4 11
14 Czech Republic 2 4 2 8
15 Slovenia 2 1 4 7
16 Korea 2 1 1 4
17 Japan 1 4 2 7
18 Finland 1 3 0 4
19 Britain 1 0 1 2
20 Slovakia 1 0 0 1
21 Italy 0 2 5 7
22 Australia 0 2 1 3
23 Latvia 0 1 2 3
24 Croatia 0 1 0 1
25 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
25 Ukraine 0 0 1 1
(Compiled by Maju Samuel)