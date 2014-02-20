版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 04:05 BJT

Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 20 Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday.
        
 Rank   Country           Gold   Silver   Bronze   Total
   1    Norway             10       4        7      21
   2    United States       8       6       11      25
   3    Germany             8       4        4      16
   4    Russian Fed.        7       9        7      23
   5    Canada              7       9        4      20
   6    Netherlands         6       7        9      22
   7    Switzerland         6       3        2      11
   8    Belarus             5       0        1       6
   9    France              4       4        7      15
  10    Poland              4       0        0       4
  11    China               3       2        1       6
  12    Sweden              2       6        4      12
  13    Austria             2       6        2      10
  14    Czech Republic      2       4        2       8
  15    Korea               2       2        1       5
  16    Slovenia            2       1        4       7
  17    Japan               1       4        3       8
  18    Finland             1       3        0       4
  19    Great Britain       1       0        2       3
  20    Slovakia            1       0        0       1
  21    Italy               0       2        6       8
  22    Australia           0       2        1       3
  23    Latvia              0       1        2       3
  24    Croatia             0       1        0       1
  25    Kazakhstan          0       0        1       1
  25    Ukraine             0       0        1       1
                                                        
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
