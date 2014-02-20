Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 20 Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Norway 10 4 7 21
2 United States 8 6 11 25
3 Germany 8 4 4 16
4 Russian Fed. 7 9 7 23
5 Canada 7 9 4 20
6 Netherlands 6 7 9 22
7 Switzerland 6 3 2 11
8 Belarus 5 0 1 6
9 France 4 4 7 15
10 Poland 4 0 0 4
11 China 3 2 1 6
12 Sweden 2 6 4 12
13 Austria 2 6 2 10
14 Czech Republic 2 4 2 8
15 Korea 2 2 1 5
16 Slovenia 2 1 4 7
17 Japan 1 4 3 8
18 Finland 1 3 0 4
19 Great Britain 1 0 2 3
20 Slovakia 1 0 0 1
21 Italy 0 2 6 8
22 Australia 0 2 1 3
23 Latvia 0 1 2 3
24 Croatia 0 1 0 1
25 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
25 Ukraine 0 0 1 1
(Compiled by Maju Samuel)