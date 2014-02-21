版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 22日 星期六 03:31 BJT

Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 21 Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.
      
 Rank   Country           Gold   Silver   Bronze   Total
   1    Norway             10       4        8       22
   2    Russian Fed.        9      10        7       26
   3    Canada              9      10        5       24
   4    United States       9       7       11       27
   5    Germany             8       4        4       16
   6    Netherlands         6       7        9       22
   7    Switzerland         6       3        2       11
   8    Belarus             5       0        1       6
   9    France              4       4        7       15
  10    Poland              4       0        0       4
  11    China               3       4        2       9
  12    Korea               3       2        2       7
  13    Austria             2       7        3       12
  14    Sweden              2       6        6       14
  15    Czech Republic      2       4        2       8
  16    Slovenia            2       1        4       7
  17    Japan               1       4        3       8
  18    Finland             1       3        0       4
  19    Great Britain       1       1        2       4
  20    Ukraine             1       0        1       2
  21    Slovakia            1       0        0       1
  22    Italy               0       2        6       8
  23    Australia           0       2        1       3
  24    Latvia              0       1        2       3
  25    Croatia             0       1        0       1
  26    Kazakhstan          0       0        1       1
 

 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐