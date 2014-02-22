Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 22 Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Russian Fed. 11 10 8 29
2 Norway 11 5 10 26
3 Canada 9 10 5 24
4 United States 9 7 11 27
5 Netherlands 8 7 9 24
6 Germany 8 6 5 19
7 Switzerland 6 3 2 11
8 Belarus 5 0 1 6
9 Austria 4 8 5 17
10 France 4 4 7 15
11 Poland 4 1 1 6
12 China 3 4 2 9
13 Korea 3 3 2 8
14 Sweden 2 6 6 14
15 Czech Republic 2 4 2 8
16 Slovenia 2 2 4 8
17 Japan 1 4 3 8
18 Finland 1 3 1 5
19 Great Britain 1 1 2 4
20 Ukraine 1 0 1 2
21 Slovakia 1 0 0 1
22 Italy 0 2 6 8
23 Australia 0 2 1 3
24 Latvia 0 1 2 3
25 Croatia 0 1 0 1
26 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
