Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 22 Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Norway 11 5 9 25
2 Russian Fed. 9 10 7 26
3 Canada 9 10 5 24
4 United States 9 7 11 27
5 Germany 8 4 4 16
6 Netherlands 6 7 9 22
7 Switzerland 6 3 2 11
8 Belarus 5 0 1 6
9 France 4 4 7 15
10 Poland 4 0 0 4
11 China 3 4 2 9
12 Korea 3 2 2 7
13 Austria 2 7 3 12
14 Sweden 2 6 6 14
15 Czech Republic 2 4 2 8
16 Slovenia 2 1 4 7
17 Japan 1 4 3 8
18 Finland 1 3 0 4
19 Great Britain 1 1 2 4
20 Ukraine 1 0 1 2
21 Slovakia 1 0 0 1
22 Italy 0 2 6 8
23 Australia 0 2 1 3
24 Latvia 0 1 2 3
25 Croatia 0 1 0 1
26 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
