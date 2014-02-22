版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 22日 星期六 19:23 BJT

Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 22 Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.
 Rank  Country              Gold   Silver   Bronze   Total
 1     Norway                11       5        9       25
 2     Russian Fed.           9      10        7       26
 3     Canada                 9      10        5       24
 4     United States          9       7       11       27
 5     Germany                8       4        4       16
 6     Netherlands            6       7        9       22
 7     Switzerland            6       3        2       11
 8     Belarus                5       0        1       6
 9     France                 4       4        7       15
 10    Poland                 4       0        0       4
 11    China                  3       4        2       9
 12    Korea                  3       2        2       7
 13    Austria                2       7        3       12
 14    Sweden                 2       6        6       14
 15    Czech Republic         2       4        2       8
 16    Slovenia               2       1        4       7
 17    Japan                  1       4        3       8
 18    Finland                1       3        0       4
 19    Great Britain          1       1        2       4
 20    Ukraine                1       0        1       2
 21    Slovakia               1       0        0       1
 22    Italy                  0       2        6       8
 23    Australia              0       2        1       3
 24    Latvia                 0       1        2       3
 25    Croatia                0       1        0       1
 26    Kazakhstan             0       0        1       1
 
 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
