2016年 8月 20日 星期六

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Modern pentathlon-Women's individual overall results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic modern pentathlon women's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
                                      Fencing Swimming Riding Running + Shooting Overall  
1.  Chloe Esposito (Australia)        214     303      284    570                1372     
2.  Elodie Clouvel (France)           226     315      293    521                1356     
3.  Oktawia Nowacka (Poland)          262     290      293    502                1349     
4.  Chen Qian (China)                 232     284      292    535                1343     
5.  Annika Schleu (Germany)           202     282      293    559                1336     
6.  Kate French (Britain)             202     292      300    537                1331     
7.  Natalya Coyle (Ireland)           214     288      300    522                1325     
8.  Alice Sotero (Italy)              220     303      279    520                1323     
9.  Samantha Murray (Britain)         184     308      279    542                1321     
10. Elena Potapenko (Kazakhstan)      202     306      293    513                1314     
11. Tamara Vega (Mexico)              190     290      300    531                1311     
12. Donata Rimsaite (Russia)          202     274      284    548                1308     
13. Natsumi Tomonaga (Japan)          190     294      298    525                1307     
14. Kim Sun-Woo (Korea)               196     292      300    516                1305     
15. Gulnaz Gubaydullina (Russia)      148     317      290    550                1305     
16. Melanie McCann (Canada)           238     278      300    478                1296     
17. Sarolta Kovacs (Hungary)          202     313      268    503                1287     
18. Zhang Xiaonan (China)             232     272      279    500                1285     
19. Anna Maliszewska (Poland)         196     280      282    519                1281     
20. Margaux Isaksen (U.S.)            208     281      293    497                1280     
21. Isabel Brand (Guatemala)          184     273      293    526                1276     
22. Anastasiya Prokopenko (Belarus)   160     263      289    558                1272     
23. Yane Marques (Brazil)             196     298      286    489                1269     
24. Claudia Cesarini (Italy)          202     278      261    516                1260     
25. Isabella Isaksen (U.S.)           220     280      285    469                1255     
26. Barbora Kodedova (Czech Republic) 220     266      249    495                1230     
27. Zsofia Foeldhazi (Hungary)        166     304      222    534                1228     
28. Iryna Khokhlova (Argentina)       184     281      268    467                1200     
29. Ieva Serapinaite (Lithuania)      190     297      265    431                1183     
30. Anastasiya Spas (Ukraine)         196     297      221    384                1098     
31. Laura Asadauskaite (Lithuania)    214     277      0 ELI  579                1072 ELI 
32. Lena Schoeneborn (Germany)        244     275      0 ELI  526                1045 ELI 
33. Donna Vakalis (Canada)            232     274      0 ELI  484                991 ELI  
34. Leidis Laura Moya (Cuba)          184     293      0 ELI  509                986 ELI  
35. Ilke OEzyueksel (Turkey)          160     287      0 ELI  531                978 ELI  
36. Haydy Morsy (Egypt)               184     262      0 ELI  496                942 ELI

