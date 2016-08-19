UPDATE 3-Olympics-Modern pentathlon-Women's individual overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic modern pentathlon women's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Fencing Swimming Riding Running + Shooting Overall 1. Chloe Esposito (Australia) 214 303 284 570 1372 2. Elodie Clouvel (France) 226 315 293 521 1356 3. Oktawia Nowacka (Poland) 262 290 293 502 1349 4. Chen Qian (China) 232 284 292 535 1343 5. Annika Schleu (Germany) 202 282 293 559 1336 6. Kate French (Britain) 202 292 300 537 1331 7. Natalya Coyle (Ireland) 214 288 300 522 1325 8. Alice Sotero (Italy) 220 303 279 520 1323 9. Samantha Murray (Britain) 184 308 279 542 1321 10. Elena Potapenko (Kazakhstan) 202 306 293 513 1314 11. Tamara Vega (Mexico) 190 290 300 531 1311 12. Donata Rimsaite (Russia) 202 274 284 548 1308 13. Natsumi Tomonaga (Japan) 190 294 298 525 1307 14. Kim Sun-Woo (Korea) 196 292 300 516 1305 15. Gulnaz Gubaydullina (Russia) 148 317 290 550 1305 16. Melanie McCann (Canada) 238 278 300 478 1296 17. Sarolta Kovacs (Hungary) 202 313 268 503 1287 18. Zhang Xiaonan (China) 232 272 279 500 1285 19. Anna Maliszewska (Poland) 196 280 282 519 1281 20. Margaux Isaksen (U.S.) 208 281 293 497 1280 21. Isabel Brand (Guatemala) 184 273 293 526 1276 22. Anastasiya Prokopenko (Belarus) 160 263 289 558 1272 23. Yane Marques (Brazil) 196 298 286 489 1269 24. Claudia Cesarini (Italy) 202 278 261 516 1260 25. Isabella Isaksen (U.S.) 220 280 285 469 1255 26. Barbora Kodedova (Czech Republic) 220 266 249 495 1230 27. Zsofia Foeldhazi (Hungary) 166 304 222 534 1228 28. Iryna Khokhlova (Argentina) 184 281 268 467 1200 29. Ieva Serapinaite (Lithuania) 190 297 265 431 1183 30. Anastasiya Spas (Ukraine) 196 297 221 384 1098 31. Laura Asadauskaite (Lithuania) 214 277 0 ELI 579 1072 ELI 32. Lena Schoeneborn (Germany) 244 275 0 ELI 526 1045 ELI 33. Donna Vakalis (Canada) 232 274 0 ELI 484 991 ELI 34. Leidis Laura Moya (Cuba) 184 293 0 ELI 509 986 ELI 35. Ilke OEzyueksel (Turkey) 160 287 0 ELI 531 978 ELI 36. Haydy Morsy (Egypt) 184 262 0 ELI 496 942 ELI
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.