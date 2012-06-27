Olympics-London moves into final month of preparations

| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 London moved into the final
month of preparations for its Olympic Games on Wednesday with a
new landmark to greet visitors, and a warning that some others
would not be welcome.
London Mayor Boris Johnson and Seb Coe, chairman of
organisers LOCOG, watched as a giant set of interlocking Olympic
Rings were eased into place on Tower Bridge across the River
Thames.
The rings, 25 metres wide and 11.5 metres tall, are a
centrepiece of the "2012 look" that visitors from around the
world will experience as they flood into the capital for the
Games starting on July 27 and ending on Aug. 12.
"Tower Bridge is recognised the world over and, adorned with
the famous Olympic Rings, is the perfect choice to showcase what
London has to offer this summer," declared Johnson.
"With just a month to go, we are making our final
preparations and want to ensure each and every person in the
capital gets a flavour of the celebrations and feels part of the
Games."
The Tower Bridge rings, which cost some 260,000 pounds
($405,500) to produce, have been paid for out of a 32 million
pound 'Look and Celebration' budget with events scheduled across
the capital.
Not everyone will be allowed to attend the party, however.
Britain has already refused a visa for the head of Syria's
national Olympic Committee, General Mowaffak Joumaa, to travel
to London.
Mowaffak is seen as a close friend of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, who has been strongly criticised by Britain and
other Western and Arab nations for a crackdown on an opposition
movement seeking his overthrow.
Sports Minister Hugh Robertson told BBC radio that he
expected more exclusions in the days and weeks to come.
"Any (applications) that are controversial are referred to
the Foreign Office, the Home Office and myself as the Sports
Minister and we take decisions on a case by case basis," he
said.
"If people apply for visas that have connections with
regimes that are guilty of human rights abuses they will not be
allowed in... nobody connected with the human rights abuses
taking place in Syria at the moment should be part of our
Games."
The Olympics may be more of a background hum for many
Londoners at present, with the Wimbledon tennis championships
dominating current sports headlines, and England's failure to
progress beyond the Euro 2012 soccer quarter-finals.
The torch relay is currently in the north-east of England,
40 days in to its journey around Britain before ending up at the
new Olympic Stadium in east London for an opening ceremony
attended by Queen Elizabeth and other heads of state.
($1 = 0.6411 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)