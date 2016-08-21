版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Mountain bike-Men's cross country results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic mountain bike men's cross country result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Nino Schurter (Switzerland)            1 hour 33 minutes 28 seconds 
2.   Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)      1:34:18                      
3.   Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)          1:34:51                      
4.   Maxime Marotte (France)                1:35:01                      
5.   Jonathan Botero (Colombia)             1:35:44                      
6.   Mathias Flueckiger (Switzerland)       1:35:52                      
7.   Luca Braidot (Italy)                   1:36:25                      
8.   Julien Absalon (France)                1:36:43                      
9.   David Valero (Spain)                   1:37:00                      
10.  Victor Koretzky (France)               1:37:27                      
11.  Ruben Scheire (Belgium)                1:37:36                      
12.  Anton Sintsov (Russia)                 1:37:38                      
13.  Manuel Fumic (Germany)                 1:37:39                      
14.  Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)           1:38:18                      
15.  Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)     1:38:21                      
16.  Daniel McConnell (Australia)           1:38:42                      
17.  Grant Ferguson (Britain)               1:39:10                      
18.  Jens Schuermans (Belgium)              1:39:30                      
19.  Andrea Tiberi (Italy)                  1:39:33                      
20.  Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)          1:40:25                      
21.  Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)                 1:40:34                      
22.  Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)         1:41:11                      
23.  Henrique Avancini (Brazil)             1:41:18                      
24.  Andras Parti (Hungary)                 1:41:20                      
25.  Catriel Soto (Argentina)               1:42:01                      
26.  Alan Hatherly (South Africa)           1:42:03                      
27.  Leandre Bouchard (Canada)              1:42:43                      
28.  Moritz Milatz (Germany)                1:43:14                      
29.  Shlomi Haimy (Israel)                  1:43:30                      
30.  Rubens Valeriano (Brazil)              1:44:01                      
31.  Dimitrios Antoniadis (Greece)          1:44:17                      
32.  Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China)      1:44:41                      
33.  Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica)            1:44:54                      
34.  Simon Andreassen (Denmark)             1:47:44                      
35.  Peter Sagan (Slovakia)                 LAP                          
36.  Scott Bowden (Australia)               LAP                          
37.  Sam Gaze (New Zealand)                 LAP                          
38.  Howard Grotts (U.S.)                   LAP                          
39.  Tiago Ferreira (Portugal)              LAP                          
40.  Raphael Gagne (Canada)                 LAP                          
41.  Nathan Byukusenge (Rwanda)             LAP                          
42.  James Reid (South Africa)              LAP                          
43.  Wang Zhen (China)                      LAP                          
44.  David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Portugal) LAP                          
.    Lars Forster (Switzerland)             DNF                          
.    Alexander Gehbauer (Austria)           DNF                          
.    Peter Lombard (Guam)                   DNF                          
.    Rudi van Houts (Netherlands)           DNF                          
.    Phetetso Monese (Lesotho)              DNF

