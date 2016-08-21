UPDATE 2-Olympics-Mountain bike-Men's cross country results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic mountain bike men's cross country result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Nino Schurter (Switzerland) 1 hour 33 minutes 28 seconds 2. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) 1:34:18 3. Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain) 1:34:51 4. Maxime Marotte (France) 1:35:01 5. Jonathan Botero (Colombia) 1:35:44 6. Mathias Flueckiger (Switzerland) 1:35:52 7. Luca Braidot (Italy) 1:36:25 8. Julien Absalon (France) 1:36:43 9. David Valero (Spain) 1:37:00 10. Victor Koretzky (France) 1:37:27 11. Ruben Scheire (Belgium) 1:37:36 12. Anton Sintsov (Russia) 1:37:38 13. Manuel Fumic (Germany) 1:37:39 14. Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) 1:38:18 15. Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain) 1:38:21 16. Daniel McConnell (Australia) 1:38:42 17. Grant Ferguson (Britain) 1:39:10 18. Jens Schuermans (Belgium) 1:39:30 19. Andrea Tiberi (Italy) 1:39:33 20. Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy) 1:40:25 21. Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) 1:40:34 22. Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic) 1:41:11 23. Henrique Avancini (Brazil) 1:41:18 24. Andras Parti (Hungary) 1:41:20 25. Catriel Soto (Argentina) 1:42:01 26. Alan Hatherly (South Africa) 1:42:03 27. Leandre Bouchard (Canada) 1:42:43 28. Moritz Milatz (Germany) 1:43:14 29. Shlomi Haimy (Israel) 1:43:30 30. Rubens Valeriano (Brazil) 1:44:01 31. Dimitrios Antoniadis (Greece) 1:44:17 32. Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China) 1:44:41 33. Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica) 1:44:54 34. Simon Andreassen (Denmark) 1:47:44 35. Peter Sagan (Slovakia) LAP 36. Scott Bowden (Australia) LAP 37. Sam Gaze (New Zealand) LAP 38. Howard Grotts (U.S.) LAP 39. Tiago Ferreira (Portugal) LAP 40. Raphael Gagne (Canada) LAP 41. Nathan Byukusenge (Rwanda) LAP 42. James Reid (South Africa) LAP 43. Wang Zhen (China) LAP 44. David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Portugal) LAP . Lars Forster (Switzerland) DNF . Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) DNF . Peter Lombard (Guam) DNF . Rudi van Houts (Netherlands) DNF . Phetetso Monese (Lesotho) DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.