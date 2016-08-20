版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Mountain bike-Women's cross country results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic mountain bike women's cross country result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)          1 hour 30 minutes 15 seconds 
2.   Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)       1:30:52                      
3.   Catharine Pendrel (Canada)       1:31:41                      
4.   Emily Batty (Canada)             1:31:43                      
5.   Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)   1:32:25                      
6.   Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)       1:32:43                      
7.   Lea Davison (U.S.)               1:33:27                      
8.   Linda Indergand (Switzerland)    1:33:27                      
9.   Yana Belomoina (Ukraine)         1:33:28                      
10.  Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) 1:33:34                      
11.  Annika Langvad (Denmark)         1:33:48                      
12.  Helen Grobert (Germany)          1:34:08                      
13.  Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia)          1:35:17                      
14.  Chloe Woodruff (U.S.)            1:36:17                      
15.  Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)      1:36:33                      
16.  Daniela Campuzano (Mexico)       1:36:33                      
17.  Irina Kalentieva (Russia)        1:36:54                      
18.  Eva Lechner (Italy)              1:38:45                      
19.  Sabine Spitz (Germany)           1:39:16                      
20.  Raiza Goulao Henrique (Brazil)   1:39:21                      
21.  Githa Michiels (Belgium)         1:40:23                      
22.  Iryna Popova (Ukraine)           1:41:29                      
23.  Perrine Clauzel (France)         1:42:23                      
24.  Yao Ping (China)                 1:43:20                      
.    Rebecca Henderson (Australia)    LAP                          
.    Michelle Vorster (Namibia)       LAP                          
.    Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia)        LAP                          
.    Francelina Cabral (East Timor)   LAP                          
.    Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)  DNF

