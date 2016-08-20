UPDATE 2-Olympics-Mountain bike-Women's cross country results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic mountain bike women's cross country result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.
1. Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) 1 hour 30 minutes 15 seconds
2. Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) 1:30:52
3. Catharine Pendrel (Canada) 1:31:41
4. Emily Batty (Canada) 1:31:43
5. Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) 1:32:25
6. Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 1:32:43
7. Lea Davison (U.S.) 1:33:27
8. Linda Indergand (Switzerland) 1:33:27
9. Yana Belomoina (Ukraine) 1:33:28
10. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) 1:33:34
11. Annika Langvad (Denmark) 1:33:48
12. Helen Grobert (Germany) 1:34:08
13. Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia) 1:35:17
14. Chloe Woodruff (U.S.) 1:36:17
15. Anne Terpstra (Netherlands) 1:36:33
16. Daniela Campuzano (Mexico) 1:36:33
17. Irina Kalentieva (Russia) 1:36:54
18. Eva Lechner (Italy) 1:38:45
19. Sabine Spitz (Germany) 1:39:16
20. Raiza Goulao Henrique (Brazil) 1:39:21
21. Githa Michiels (Belgium) 1:40:23
22. Iryna Popova (Ukraine) 1:41:29
23. Perrine Clauzel (France) 1:42:23
24. Yao Ping (China) 1:43:20
. Rebecca Henderson (Australia) LAP
. Michelle Vorster (Namibia) LAP
. Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia) LAP
. Francelina Cabral (East Timor) LAP
. Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) DNF