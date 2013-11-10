Olympics-Local referendum result rules out Munich 2022 bid-mayor

Figure skating-Sui and Han boost China's push to produce more Winter Olympians
HELSINKI, March 31 Sui Wenjing and Han Cong knew there was more at stake than just ending China's six-year gold medal drought at the world figure skating championships.
BERLIN Nov 10 Munich will not bid for the 2022 winter Olympics after failing to win the support of the local population in a referendum on whether to bid for the Games, mayor Christian Ude said on Sunday.
Ude said the 2022 bid "had failed" after the Alpine community of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, one of four where elections were held, voted against another bid after Munich had unsuccessfully pitched for the 2018 Games.
Munich had attempted to become the first city to host the summer and winter Olympics, after staging the 1972 summer Games.
Kazakhstan's Almaty and Ukraine's Lviv have announced their candidacies and China's state media reported that Beijing and the northern city of Zhangjiakou will jointly bid for the Games.
The deadline for bids is Nov. 14. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)
HELSINKI, March 31 Sui Wenjing and Han Cong knew there was more at stake than just ending China's six-year gold medal drought at the world figure skating championships.
LONDON, March 31 UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner has called time on Britain's win-at-all-cost approach, saying the focus on medals has become unhealthy and the entire elite funding structure for sport needs reviewing.
March 31 South Korean bobsleigh duo Won Yun-jong and Seo Young-woo have played down the importance of home ice at next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, saying they are "good enough" to win gold for their country on their own merits.