Olympics-IOC sacks finance staff in Museum embezzlement probe

BERLIN Dec 2 Three employees of the International Olympic Committee's finance department have been sacked following an embezzlement investigation into the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, the IOC said on Friday.

The three IOC employees were dismissed after a probe into the finances of the museum shop revealed a shortfall of about $1.6 million.

"Three employees have been let go over this," an IOC official told Reuters, adding that the issue had been raised internally two weeks ago.

The three employees were not charged with any wrongdoing.

The former manager of the museum shop, which sells Olympic souvenirs, has been charged with embezzling the funds over a decade.

The Olympic Museum, overlooking Lake Geneva, is located in Lausanne where the IOC is based and is a popular tourist destination. Since opening in 1993 it has welcomed some 3.3 million visitors.

It will close in January for 20 months of renovations and expansion work. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)