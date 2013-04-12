Olympics-NHL meets with IOC to discuss participation in Sochi

UPDATE 1-Athletics-Former WADA official to head new Athletics Integrity Unit
* Coe wants athletics to be a top four sport within four years (Updates with quotes, details)
April 12 The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday more work needs to be done from all parties involved in the Olympic discussion before it gives players the green light to compete in the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.
After meeting with officials from the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation, the NHL gave no indication as to whether it will interrupt its 2013-14 season to send players to Sochi, Russia, for the Feb. 7-23 Games.
"We had a good working session and were able to discuss all of the issues involved in the possibility of having NHL Players participate in the 2014 Sochi Games," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement.
"The parties are committed to continuing to work through the process, but there remains work to be done on all sides."
The key issues standing in the way of an agreement, which would also have to be approved by the NHL Players' Association, are believed to be travel, insurance and hospitality for players' and owners' families.
NHL players have participated in the Winter Olympics since Nagano in 1998. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)
* Coe wants athletics to be a top four sport within four years (Updates with quotes, details)
AARHUS, Denmark, April 5 Former senior World Anti-Doping Agency official David Howman was appointed on Wednesday as head of the newly established Athletics Integrity Unit to battle doping and corruption amid a drop in the sport's popularity.
April 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Washington Capitals star left wing Alex Ovechkin, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were among the National Hockey League (NHL) players who expressed dissatisfaction with the league's announcement Monday that it will not participate in the upcoming Winter Olympic in Pyeongchang, South Korea.