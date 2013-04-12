Olympics-NHL meets with IOC to discuss participation in Sochi

April 12 The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday more work needs to be done from all parties involved in the Olympic discussion before it gives players the green light to compete in the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

After meeting with officials from the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation, the NHL gave no indication as to whether it will interrupt its 2013-14 season to send players to Sochi, Russia, for the Feb. 7-23 Games.

"We had a good working session and were able to discuss all of the issues involved in the possibility of having NHL Players participate in the 2014 Sochi Games," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement.

"The parties are committed to continuing to work through the process, but there remains work to be done on all sides."

The key issues standing in the way of an agreement, which would also have to be approved by the NHL Players' Association, are believed to be travel, insurance and hospitality for players' and owners' families.

NHL players have participated in the Winter Olympics since Nagano in 1998. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)