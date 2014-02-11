PREVIEW-Olympics-Nordic Combined-Mild weather produce tough cross-country course

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 Mild weather conditions look set to produce a treacherous cross-country course in Wednesday's normal hill Nordic Combined competition, favouring teams which have strong skiing squads.

In the Nordic Combined event, athletes take one jump from the hill and then race against each other over a 10km cross country course.

Temperatures hovered at around 15C (59 Fahrenheit) on Monday, forcing the cancellation of one training round, and competitors said conditions were very poor.

"It's not even slushy, it's just mushy. There is no structure to the snow at all. It's very hard to ski on, it's almost impossible to ski easy," said Bill Demong of the United States, who won gold in the large hill event in 2010.

"No matter how many chemicals they use I anticipate the snow will get beaten down during the course of the race and I think it will be very tough," he told reporters.

Even in perfect conditions the course would be challenging - it switches back and forth along the side of a mountain and features steep climbs and descents. The course starts and ends at the jumps, which means spectators do not have to leave their seats for the second half of the event.

"I don't like it. I don't like the route ... It won't feel like a biathlon or cross-country course," said Italy's Alessandro Pittin, who won bronze in the normal hill in 2010.

"Besides, there is no snow, and as the temperature becomes warmer the snow gets soft and it becomes difficult to ski. They will have to put a lot of salt there."

The United States may have the best chance in the team competition, where they have strength in depth to help overcome health problems affecting its two veteran members.

Demong, 33, has been suffering from a persistent cough while team mate Todd Lodwick, 37, is recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

The prohibitive favourite for the individual events is Germany's Eric Frenzel, who has built up a big lead in current World Cup standings.

"I am in good shape at the moment," he told reporters, deflecting questions about his position as front-runner.

Frenchman Jason Lamy Chappuis, who won the individual normal hill event at Vancouver, said he had been having trouble with his jumping.

"I know I can go for a medal ... I know I've done it, I know what mental configuration to be in on that day. But it's a whole new hill, new cross country ski tracks and it's been four years since last time," he told reporters.

Some athletes are having trouble adjusting to the modern hill, which has a flatter in-run than more traditional hills and makes perfect take-offs harder. Frenzel said he had trained on a similar hill in Germany.

Lodwick said athletes should not be making too many excuses about the hills.

"At some point a ski jump is a ski jump and if you're jumping good, any ski jump is good, and if you're jumping bad, they all suck," he said.