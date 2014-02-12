版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 20:57 BJT

Olympics-Nordic Combined-Germany's Frenzel wins normal hill event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 Germany's Eric Frenzel won the men's Olympic Nordic Combined normal hill event on Wednesday.

Akito Watabe of Japan was second and Magnus Krog of Norway was third. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
