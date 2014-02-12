版本:
2014年 2月 12日

Olympics-Nordic Combined-Men's individual normal hill ski jumping result

Feb 12 Nordic combined men's individual normal
hill ski jumping result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on
Wednesday.
 Rank   Name                               Total points
 1      Eric Frenzel (Germany)             131.5
 2      Akito Watabe (Japan)               130
 3      Evgeniy Klimov (Russia)            124.7
 4      Taihei Kato (Japan)                124.1
 =5     Lukas Klapfer (Austria)            124
 =5     Tino Edelmann (Germany)            124
 7      Marjan Jelenko (Slovenia)          123.9
 8      Jason Lamy Chappuis (France)       123.7
 9      Haavard Klemetsen (Norway)         122.7
 10     Yoshito Watabe (Japan)             122.4
 11     Christoph Bieler (Austria)         121.9
 12     Johannes Rydzek (Germany)          121.2
 13     Tomas Portyk (Czech Republic)      119.8
 14     Hideaki Nagai (Japan)              119.6
 15     Magnus Hovdal Moan (Norway)        119.4
 16     Wilhelm Denifl (Austria)           117.6
 =17    Maxime Laheurte (France)           117.3
 =17    Kristjan Ilves (Estonia)           117.3
 19     Fabian Riessle (Germany)           116.5
 20     Magnus Krog (Norway)               115.8
 21     Lukas Runggaldier (Italy)          115.7
 22     Pavel Churavy (Czech Republic)     114.9
 23     Mario Stecher (Austria)            114.6
 24     Francois Braud (France)            113.5
 25     Alessandro Pittin (Italy)          113.4
 26     Eetu Vaehaesoeyrinki (Finland)     112.4
 27     Viktor Pasichnyk (Ukraine)         112.1
 28     Sebastien Lacroix (France)         112
 29     Ilkka Herola (Finland)             111.9
 30     Mitja Oranic (Slovenia)            109.2
 =31    Bill Demong (U.S.)                 108.2
 =31    Janne Ryynaenen (Finland)          108.2
 33     Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)      108.1
 34     Todd Lodwick (U.S.)                108
 =35    Mikko Kokslien (Norway)            107.3
 =35    Armin Bauer (Italy)                107.3
 37     Mikke Leinonen (Finland)           106.7
 38     Tim Hug (Switzerland)              106.5
 39     Gasper Berlot (Slovenia)           106.3
 40     Samuel Costa (Italy)               106.1
 41     Bryan Fletcher (U.S.)              105.6
 42     Adam Cieslar (Poland)              104.1
 43     Han Hendrik Piho (Estonia)         102.8
 44     Miroslav Dvorak (Czech Republic)   101.8
 45     Karl-August Tiirmaa (Estonia)      99.9
 46     Taylor Fletcher (U.S.)             92.9
  
*= Denotes two or more participants share the same result

 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
