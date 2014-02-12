Olympics-Nordic Combined-Men's individual normal hill ski jumping result

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 12 Nordic combined men's individual normal hill ski jumping result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Rank Name Total points 1 Eric Frenzel (Germany) 131.5 2 Akito Watabe (Japan) 130 3 Evgeniy Klimov (Russia) 124.7 4 Taihei Kato (Japan) 124.1 =5 Lukas Klapfer (Austria) 124 =5 Tino Edelmann (Germany) 124 7 Marjan Jelenko (Slovenia) 123.9 8 Jason Lamy Chappuis (France) 123.7 9 Haavard Klemetsen (Norway) 122.7 10 Yoshito Watabe (Japan) 122.4 11 Christoph Bieler (Austria) 121.9 12 Johannes Rydzek (Germany) 121.2 13 Tomas Portyk (Czech Republic) 119.8 14 Hideaki Nagai (Japan) 119.6 15 Magnus Hovdal Moan (Norway) 119.4 16 Wilhelm Denifl (Austria) 117.6 =17 Maxime Laheurte (France) 117.3 =17 Kristjan Ilves (Estonia) 117.3 19 Fabian Riessle (Germany) 116.5 20 Magnus Krog (Norway) 115.8 21 Lukas Runggaldier (Italy) 115.7 22 Pavel Churavy (Czech Republic) 114.9 23 Mario Stecher (Austria) 114.6 24 Francois Braud (France) 113.5 25 Alessandro Pittin (Italy) 113.4 26 Eetu Vaehaesoeyrinki (Finland) 112.4 27 Viktor Pasichnyk (Ukraine) 112.1 28 Sebastien Lacroix (France) 112 29 Ilkka Herola (Finland) 111.9 30 Mitja Oranic (Slovenia) 109.2 =31 Bill Demong (U.S.) 108.2 =31 Janne Ryynaenen (Finland) 108.2 33 Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic) 108.1 34 Todd Lodwick (U.S.) 108 =35 Mikko Kokslien (Norway) 107.3 =35 Armin Bauer (Italy) 107.3 37 Mikke Leinonen (Finland) 106.7 38 Tim Hug (Switzerland) 106.5 39 Gasper Berlot (Slovenia) 106.3 40 Samuel Costa (Italy) 106.1 41 Bryan Fletcher (U.S.) 105.6 42 Adam Cieslar (Poland) 104.1 43 Han Hendrik Piho (Estonia) 102.8 44 Miroslav Dvorak (Czech Republic) 101.8 45 Karl-August Tiirmaa (Estonia) 99.9 46 Taylor Fletcher (U.S.) 92.9 *= Denotes two or more participants share the same result (Compiled by Anand Basu)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.