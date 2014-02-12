Olympics-Nordic Combined-Men's individual 10 km cross-country and overall results

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 12 Nordic combined men's individual normal hill 10 km cross-country and overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Rank Name Jump Race Time Time difference 1 Eric Frenzel (Germany) 0:00 23:50.2 2 Akito Watabe (Japan) +0:06 23:48.4 3 Magnus Krog (Norway) +1:03 22:55.3 4 Alessandro Pittin (Italy) +1:12 22:47.5 5 Magnus Hovdal Moan (Norway) +0:48 23:14.9 6 Johannes Rydzek (Germany) +0:41 23:26.5 7 Lukas Runggaldier (Italy) +1:03 23:06.9 8 Fabian Riessle (Germany) +1:00 23:19.6 9 Tino Edelmann (Germany) +0:30 23:57.2 10 Haavard Klemetsen (Norway) +0:35 23:53.4 11 Christoph Bieler (Austria) +0:38 23:52.4 12 Lukas Klapfer (Austria) +0:30 24:24.5 13 Mikko Kokslien (Norway) +1:37 23:19.5 14 Armin Bauer (Italy) +1:37 23:19.7 15 Yoshito Watabe (Japan) +0:36 24:22.3 16 Ilkka Herola (Finland) +1:18 23:41.9 17 Maxime Laheurte (France) +0:57 24:05.4 18 Mario Stecher (Austria) +1:08 23:54.8 19 Wilhelm Denifl (Austria) +0:56 24:10.4 20 Francois Braud (France) +1:12 23:57.3 21 Marjan Jelenko (Slovenia) +0:30 24:53.2 22 Hideaki Nagai (Japan) +0:48 24:42.1 23 Pavel Churavy (Czech Republic) +1:06 24:26.1 24 Bill Demong (U.S.) +1:33 24:06.8 25 Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic) +1:34 24:09.4 26 Bryan Fletcher (U.S.) +1:44 24:01.7 27 Tim Hug (Switzerland) +1:40 24:09.4 28 Sebastien Lacroix (France) +1:18 24:40.2 29 Miroslav Dvorak (Czech Republic) +1:59 23:59.6 30 Samuel Costa (Italy) +1:42 24:31.2 31 Taihei Kato (Japan) +0:30 25:45.0 32 Tomas Portyk (Czech Republic) +0:47 25:30.2 33 Taylor Fletcher (U.S.) +2:34 23:48.9 34 Gasper Berlot (Slovenia) +1:41 24:44.9 35 Jason Lamy Chappuis (France) +0:31 25:56.7 36 Janne Ryynaenen (Finland) +1:33 25:01.0 37 Mitja Oranic (Slovenia) +1:29 25:17.4 38 Eetu Vaehaesoeyrinki (Finland) +1:16 25:32.7 39 Adam Cieslar (Poland) +1:50 25:18.7 40 Mikke Leinonen (Finland) +1:39 25:30.3 41 Kristjan Ilves (Estonia) +0:57 26:26.8 42 Viktor Pasichnyk (Ukraine) +1:18 26:13.5 43 Han Hendrik Piho (Estonia) +1:55 25:47.4 44 Karl-August Tiirmaa (Estonia) +2:06 26:23.2 45 Evgeniy Klimov (Russia) +0:27 28:04.0 Todd Lodwick (U.S.) +1:34 DNS DNS - Denotes did not start (Compiled by Anand Basu)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.