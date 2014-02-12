Olympics-Nordic Combined-Skis sink Lamy-Chappuis after mushy ordeal

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 Jason Lamy-Chappuis, one of the top cross-country skiers on the Nordic Combined circuit, surrendered his Olympic normal hill title on Wednesday after his choice of skis did not give him the performance he was looking for on the course's slushy snow.

The Frenchman, who after the jump section started the cross-country leg 31 seconds behind leader and eventual winner Eric Frenzel of Germany, ended a miserable 35th, 2:37 off the pace.

Conditions have been the talk of the mountain as temperatures have risen to near spring levels, prompting organisers to use salt to firm up the track at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping centre.

Lamy-Chappuis did not complain about the course but blamed his failure mainly on a poor ski choice.

"It has not been like we wanted on the skis," he told reporters. "Below-par skis and maybe a physical condition to fine tune.

"It was an ordeal to finish those 10 kilometres. It was hard to be overcome by athletes I beat on the skis by 1:30 or two minutes two weeks ago.

"I don't know exactly what happened. My legs were not quite there but we'll have to debrief with the technicians but I know it was an ordeal."

Lamy-Chappuis and team mate Sebastien Lacroix both use the same ski structure and they ended with the 41st and 29th times on the ski leg.

Bronze medal-winning Magnus Krog of Norway and his team mates Magnus Moan and Mikko Kokslien finishing with the second, fourth and fifth ski times respectively.

"It's really hot outside and they have done a great job to make the track in such good condition," Krog told a news conference.

"Personally I love to ski in slushy snow so for me it's perfect."

American Taylor Fletcher said it was not easy to ski.

"This course was much tougher than a lot of people had expected. They had salted it so much that it was pretty stiff everywhere but the problem with salt everywhere is that instead of having a break down it comes like a mush," he told reporters.

"It's not completely loose and it's not firm, it has a lot of moisture and it makes it actually slower than if it was slush. That just destroys the legs."

France head coach Etienne Gouy told Reuters there were several variables that could have affected the skis.

"Two or three technicians test the wax and the structures," he said. "There are a lot of parameters you have to take into account. It can be the wax, the structure.

"Clearly something was wrong today. It's a bad choice we have to assume. We will have to change the way we look at it because I don't think the snow is going to change." (Additional reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Rutherford)