Olympics-Svindal to carry Norway flag at opening ceremony

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 5 Olympic Super-G champion Aksel Lund Svindal will carry the Norwegian flag at Friday's Sochi Winter Games opening ceremony, he said on Wednesday.

"Proud and excited to carry the Norwegian flag at the opening ceremony here in Sochi. Thanks!!," Svindal, who also snatched silver and bronze in the downhill and giant slalom in Vancouver, wrote on his Twitter feed.

Svindal, 31, will be the first Alpine skier to carry the Norwegian flag at an Olympic opening ceremony. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
