Olympics-Svindal to carry Norway flag at opening ceremony

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 5 Olympic Super-G champion Aksel Lund Svindal will carry the Norwegian flag at Friday's Sochi Winter Games opening ceremony, he said on Wednesday.
"Proud and excited to carry the Norwegian flag at the opening ceremony here in Sochi. Thanks!!," Svindal, who also snatched silver and bronze in the downhill and giant slalom in Vancouver, wrote on his Twitter feed.
Svindal, 31, will be the first Alpine skier to carry the Norwegian flag at an Olympic opening ceremony. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.