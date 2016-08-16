版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Open Water Swimming-Men's 10km results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic open water swimming men's 10km result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.   Ferry Weertman (Netherlands)         1 hour 52 minutes 59.8 seconds 
2.   Spyridon Gianniotis (Greece)         1:52:59.8                      
3.   Marc-Antoine Olivier (France)        1:53:02.0                      
4.   Zu Lijun (China)                     1:53:02.0                      
5.   Jordan Wilimovsky (U.S.)             1:53:03.2                      
6.   Simone Ruffini (Italy)               1:53:03.5                      
7.   Federico Vanelli (Italy)             1:53:03.9                      
8.   Yasunari Hirai (Japan)               1:53:04.6                      
9.   Christian Reichert (Germany)         1:53:04.7                      
10.  Chad Ho (South Africa)               1:53:04.8                      
11.  Evgeny Drattsev (Russia)             1:53:04.8                      
12.  Oussama Mellouli (Tunisia)           1:53:06.1                      
13.  Mark Papp (Hungary)                  1:53:11.7                      
14.  Ventsislav Aydarski (Bulgaria)       1:53:16.1                      
15.  Ivan Enderica Ochoa (Ecuador)        1:53:16.2                      
16.  Richard Weinberger (Canada)          1:53:16.4                      
17.  Allan Do Carmo (Brazil)              1:53:16.4                      
18.  Kane Radford (New Zealand)           1:53:18.7                      
19.  Richard Nagy (Slovakia)              1:53:35.4                      
20.  Jarrod Poort (Australia)             1:53:40.7                      
21.  Erwin Maldonado Saavedra (Venezuela) 1:54:33.6                      
22.  Marwan Elamrawy (Egypt)              1:59:17.2                      
.    Sean Ryan (U.S.)                     DSQ                            
.    Vitaliy Khudyakov (Kazakhstan)       DSQ                            
.    Jack Burnell (Britain)               DSQ

