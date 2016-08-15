版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 22:26 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Open Water Swimming-Women's 10km results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic open water swimming women's 10km result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.   Sharon van Rouwendaal (Netherlands) 1 hour 56 minutes 32.1 seconds 
2.   Rachele Bruni (Italy)               1:56:49.5                      
3.   Poliana Okimoto (Brazil)            1:56:51.4                      
4.   Xin Xin (China)                     1:57:14.4                      
5.   Haley Anderson (U.S.)               1:57:20.2                      
6.   Isabelle Haerle (Germany)           1:57:22.1                      
7.   Keri-Anne Payne (Britain)           1:57:23.9                      
8.   Anastasia Krapivina (Russia)        1:57:25.9                      
9.   Samantha Arevalo (Ecuador)          1:57:27.2                      
10.  Ana Marcela Cunha (Brazil)          1:57:29.0                      
11.  Kalliopi Araouzou (Greece)          1:57:31.6                      
12.  Yumi Kida (Japan)                   1:57:35.2                      
13.  Eva Risztov (Hungary)               1:57:42.8                      
14.  Anna Olasz (Hungary)                1:57:45.5                      
15.  Chelsea Gubecka (Australia)         1:58:12.7                      
16.  Spela Perse (Slovenia)              1:58:59.6                      
17.  Erika Villaecija Garcia (Spain)     1:59:04.8                      
18.  Michelle Weber (South Africa)       1:59:05.0                      
19.  Jana Pechanova (Czech Republic)     1:59:07.7                      
20.  Paola Perez (Venezuela)             1:59:07.7                      
21.  Heidi Gan (Malaysia)                1:59:07.9                      
22.  Joanna Zachoszcz (Poland)           1:59:20.4                      
23.  Stephanie Horner (Canada)           1:59:22.1                      
24.  Vania Soares Neves (Portugal)       2:01:39.3                      
25.  Reem Elsayed Kassem (Egypt)         2:05:19.1                      
.    Aurelie Muller (France)             DSQ

