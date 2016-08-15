UPDATE 2-Olympics-Open Water Swimming-Women's 10km results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic open water swimming women's 10km result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 1. Sharon van Rouwendaal (Netherlands) 1 hour 56 minutes 32.1 seconds 2. Rachele Bruni (Italy) 1:56:49.5 3. Poliana Okimoto (Brazil) 1:56:51.4 4. Xin Xin (China) 1:57:14.4 5. Haley Anderson (U.S.) 1:57:20.2 6. Isabelle Haerle (Germany) 1:57:22.1 7. Keri-Anne Payne (Britain) 1:57:23.9 8. Anastasia Krapivina (Russia) 1:57:25.9 9. Samantha Arevalo (Ecuador) 1:57:27.2 10. Ana Marcela Cunha (Brazil) 1:57:29.0 11. Kalliopi Araouzou (Greece) 1:57:31.6 12. Yumi Kida (Japan) 1:57:35.2 13. Eva Risztov (Hungary) 1:57:42.8 14. Anna Olasz (Hungary) 1:57:45.5 15. Chelsea Gubecka (Australia) 1:58:12.7 16. Spela Perse (Slovenia) 1:58:59.6 17. Erika Villaecija Garcia (Spain) 1:59:04.8 18. Michelle Weber (South Africa) 1:59:05.0 19. Jana Pechanova (Czech Republic) 1:59:07.7 20. Paola Perez (Venezuela) 1:59:07.7 21. Heidi Gan (Malaysia) 1:59:07.9 22. Joanna Zachoszcz (Poland) 1:59:20.4 23. Stephanie Horner (Canada) 1:59:22.1 24. Vania Soares Neves (Portugal) 2:01:39.3 25. Reem Elsayed Kassem (Egypt) 2:05:19.1 . Aurelie Muller (France) DSQ
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.