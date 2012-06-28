Olympics-Winning matters for Saudi Paralympics coach

| June 28
June 28 Saudi Arabia coach Sami Zreili does not
put much stock in the idea that taking part at the Paralympic
Games in London this summer is more important than winning.
"This mentality of participation as being enough is long
gone," he told Reuters by telephone from his home country of
Tunisia. "For me as a coach, to take part in the Paralympics you
have to be (aiming to be) in the top 10 of the world.
"The point of this is not just to take part but to get
medals. We need someone to get to the final stages and not get
kicked out at the first stage."
Zreili, who has been working with a squad of six athletes,
will chose four for the trip to London for the Aug. 29-Sept. 9
Paralympics.
That team is likely to include Hani Al-Nakhilli, who broke
the discuss world record in 2011, and Osamah Alshanqiti, Saudi
Arabia's only Paralympic medallist having won gold in the triple
jump and silver in the long jump in Beijing four years ago.
Able-bodied Zreili, 39, has been coaching since 1997. He
started training disabled athletes two years later and took the
Saudi squad to Beijing in 2008.
"I would see them in the club training and they did not need
anything special," he said. "On the contrary, disabled people
put more in to training, especially mentally, than other
athletes.
"As a coach, you adapt training to each athlete depending on
their competence and skill and you adapt the training to the
player, not the player adapting to the training regime."
SLOW IMPROVEMENT
Zreili said breaking down the stigma of disability, and
encouraging athletes and families to become involved had taken
time.
"Things are improving but very slowly, not at a fast pace,"
he said. "There are families that have disabled children at
home, embarrassed to take them out.
"There are those who say, 'Poor guy, he's disabled' and that
is a mistake. You should not feel sorry for a disabled person as
if you do then it is over for them.
"On the contrary, disabled people should be treated as
normal people, not a special case, and the same applies to
training in the Paralympics. I train these athletes as I train
able-bodied athletes. Nothing changes."
Breaking down barriers to the participation of disabled
athletes in Saudi Arabia is one thing but the barrier to female
participation remains.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Brunei are the only three countries
not to have sent women athletes to any previous Olympic or
Paralympic Games.
Qatar and Brunei are set to break that cycle this year by
selecting women to take part at the July 27-Aug. 12 Olympics,
but Saudi Arabia's continued failure to do so on the basis of
its national law means it will be alone in fielding men-only
squads in 2012.
"To be honest it is a great shame that women in Saudi Arabia
do not participate in the Olympics and Paralympics," said
Zreili. "If we had even one woman we might have been able to
take six athletes as if you do not have women (on your team) you
lose about 30 percent of your quota.
"There are Saudi women who participate (in sport) in Saudi,
but it is very localised and outside participation is very
difficult.
"It desperately needs to happen and it will, sooner or
later."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)