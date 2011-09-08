Olympics-Coe predicts Paralympic Games ticket sellout

| LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 London Olympic organising
committee chairman Sebastian Coe predicted on Thursday that all
two million tickets for the Paralympic Games from Aug 29-Sept. 9
next year will be sold.
"I do think we will, I think we have a really good chance,"
Coe told reporters during an International Paralympic Day staged
in Trafalgar Square to publicise the Games.
"I want to see full stadia, I want people in there who look
like they want to be there. We will have a group ticket that
will be available so that schools will be able to go there and
it's in term time.
"We are also going to make sure that we've got the ability
to showcase a lot of these sports in the leadup to that so
that's why that Paralympic Day is really important."
The tickets will go on sale on Friday.
South African double amputee Oscar Pistorius, who this year
became the first disabled athlete to compete at a world
athletics championships, said it was now common to have a family
member or friend with a disability.
Pistorius was awarded a silver medal after South Africa
finished second in the 4x400 metres relay in Daegu after
competing in the semi-finals although he did not run in the
final.
"A lot of perceptions are going to be changed about how
people view people with disabilities and on how they view
Paralympic sport," he said.
"Paralympic sport is disappointment, it's triumph, it's hard
work and it's dedication and that's really exciting."
Pistorius plans to compete in the 100, 200, 400 and 4x100 at
the Paralympic Games and also qualify for the Olympic 400
metres. He was cleared to compete against able-bodied athletes
after the Court of Arbitration for Sport over-ruled an
International Association of Athletics Federations' ban.
"Before I came along in the sport there were a lot of
parathletes who were really fighting for inclusion in sports,"
he said.
"They might not participate on an international level but
they participate on a regional level and in their own countries
and I think that's important, I think we should always strive
for that."
The Paralympic movement began on the opening day of the 1948
London Olympics with the Stoke Mandeville Games for former
servicemen and women with spinal cord injuries. They competed in
wheelchair races and archery.
The first Paralympic Games for international athletes were
staged in conjunction with the 1960 Rome Olympics and since the
1988 Seoul Games they have been staged in the same venue.
