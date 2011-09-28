Olympics-More than million Paralympics tickets applied for

LONDON, Sept 28 Some 1.14 million tickets for next year's Paralympic Games have been applied for from 116,000 applicants, organisers LOCOG said on Wednesday.

They added that 126 of the 300 ticketed sessions were oversubscribed in at least one price category and will go to a ballot.

"The response from the public for Paralympic Games tickets has been phenomenal," said International Paralympic Committee president Philip Craven. "To have over a million tickets applied for 11 months out from the Games is unprecedented."

Tickets were on sale between Sept. 9 and 26. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)