Olympics-Phelps to team up for tv with Tiger's ex-coach Haney

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 11 (Reuters) -
R ecord-breaking Olympian Michael Phelps is teaming up with Tiger
Woods' old coach Hank Haney for a golf reality show, the swimmer
said on Saturday.
Phelps, who has retired as the most decorated Olympian of
all time after winning a record 22 medals including 18 golds,
will be the subject of the Golf Channel's 'Haney Project' which
will start filming next month.
"As I enter this next chapter of my life, I think I will be
able to shift my competitiveness to anything I put my mind to
and golf is one of the things I want to focus on," American
Phelps, 27, said in a statement.
"If I have a goal of dropping a certain amount of shots, or
working on my short game or putting, those things are going to
keep me motivated and fire me up and keep me excited.
"I want to play all the world's great golf courses, but I'd
like to play them well.
"I'm excited about this project with Golf Channel and I'm
looking forward to working with Hank and to see what we can do
together on the golf course," said Phelps, who won four golds
and two silver medals in the London Games.
Haney, who helped former world number one Woods win 31 PGA
Tour events and six major championships, has previously worked
with former NBA All-Star Charles Barkley, actor Ray Romano and
singer Adam Levine.
As well as showing Phelps at work at Haney's instruction
centre in Texas, the programme will also feature scenes with the
swimmer's mother, Debbie Phelps, and his longtime swim coach Bob
Bowman.
The show is scheduled to be broadcast in February 2013.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)