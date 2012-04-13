INTERVIEW-Olympics-Irish physio to big names readies medals hopefuls

* Has treated 61 Olympics medal winners
* Says can't see Bolt being beaten in Games 200m
* Paula Radcliffe has 'fighting chance' of a medal
By Lorraine Turner
LIMERICK, Ireland, April 13 With a story to
match each of the 61 Olympic medal winners he has treated, Irish
physiotherapist Gerard Hartmann is keen to add another tale or
two in London this summer.
Currently easing the aches and pains of Usain Bolt and Paula
Radcliffe, Hartmann has built up a reputation for turning around
the careers of fading athletes, making the working class Irish
city of Limerick, known for its high crime levels, an unlikely
sojourn for the world's sporting elite.
Hartmann is not fazed by the London preparations, given that
it will be his sixth Olympic Games after first treating Carl
Lewis in Barcelona in 1992.
But pressure on athletes is mounting and their ability to
cope with hype, such as that surrounding the world's fastest man
Bolt, is something a physio cannot fix.
However, Hartmann says the triple Olympic gold-medallist's
unique ability to stay calm means he is likely to bag a couple
more golds in August even if it will be hard for the Jamaican to
re-create his explosive world-record form of four years ago.
"He can pull the 200 metres out of the bag. I can't see him
being beaten in that," said Hartmann, in his thick and fast
Irish brogue, which has not been softened by years of living and
working in the United States in his early career.
"He'll probably still win two gold medals. But it's going to
be a little more strained," he said.
Overlooking an athletics track where the likes of Kelly
Holmes, Radcliffe and Colin Jackson have worked with Hartmann,
the Irishman relates story after story about famous athletes and
sports personalities, to many of whom he has become a trusted
friend and mentor.
One such is Britain's Holmes, who Hartmann nurtured back to
competition after a career-threatening injury, coaxing her to
compete and qualify for the 2000 Sydney Olympics where she won a
bronze medal before she hit her peak to win two golds in Athens
in 2004.
Hartmann is also treating British distance runner Radcliffe,
another athlete who has made a comeback in her career.
FIGHTING CHANCE
After working with her as recently as last week, he says
that once the 38-year-old can stay fit for 12 weeks, she is in
with a fighting chance of a medal.
Growing up in the rugby and Gaelic football heartland of
Ireland's south west, Hartmann could have easily excelled in
either sport but forged his name instead in the triathlon and
won a scholarship to a U.S. university.
Unable to settle back home in his family's jewellery and
optician's business, he left again, this time for Florida to
study physiotherapy and qualified two months before his career
as an athlete was abruptly ended by a cycling accident.
Hartmann, who has treated 47 world champions, admits to
naivety in his early career after working with athletes later
linked to performance-enhancing drugs, such as British sprinter
Linford Christie.
He says he is now meticulous in vetting athletes before
treating them.
"If I have any suspicion that they're on drugs, I don't go
there. Now in the early days, I was naive, I was in my early
30s, I worked with athletes who subsequently I found they took
drugs," he said.
The problem has worsened, he believes, as pharmacology
companies have become more sophisticated and got ahead of the
drug testers where he says they will always stay.
However, successful performances in London by athletes like
Bolt can help repair the damage done by doping scandals.
"Our biggest thing will be, if Usain Bolt, or the like of
Usain Bolt can carry himself through the Olympic Games, win two
gold medals, and do it with panache, and go through every
testing out there," he said.
"I genuinely believe he's clean, he's a freak of nature"
(Editing by Dave Thompson)