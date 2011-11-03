Olympics-Pistorius must still qualify for London

JOHANNESBURG Nov 3 Oscar Pistorius
has yet to qualify for the 2012 London Olympics despite the
double amputee 400 metres runner competing at this year's world
championships, the chief executive of South Africa's Olympic
Committee has said.
Pistorius ran a personal-best of 45.07 seconds in July, to
dip under the 45.25-second qualifying mark for London. The time
also allowed the 'Blade Runner' to qualify for the world
championships in Daegu, South Korea.
It was assumed that would suffice for a place in South
Africa's Olympic team but a tightening of selection criteria by
SASCOC means Pistorius will have to run another qualifying time.
"Oscar would have to satisfy the 'A' qualifying criteria as
is for able-bodied athletes within the stipulated time period,
which I think is within three months of the games," SASCOC chief
executive Tubby Reddy told reporters.
SASCOC president Gideon Sam said the tightening of the
regulations was to ensure that only genuine contenders will form
part of South Africa's Olympic team.
"The criteria works like this: to avoid a situation of a
flash in the pan, you make the time but you have to show
evidence that again you can make that time," Sam told a news
conference.
Sam is targeting 12 medals for South Africa in London and
believes that is attainable.
"The dream has certainly not changed at all. We remain very
confident in both ourselves and the fact that our athletes will
step up to the plate and deliver when they need to," he said.
"It's paramount that we believe in them for them to believe
that the whole country is behind them."
