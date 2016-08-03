Pope hopes Olympics will spur Brazil to become more just and safe

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
VATICAN CITY Aug 3 Pope Francis said on Wednesday he hoped the Olympics games in Rio de Janeiro will spur Brazilians to work for a country that is more just and safe.
Speaking to pilgrims and tourists at his weekly general audience, Francis urged Brazilians to "fight the good fight" for a prize he said was much more precious than a medal.
He said this was "a civilisation in which solidarity reigns and is based on the recognition that we are all members of the same human family, regardless of differences of culture, colour of skin or religion."
"For Brazilians ... I hope this will be an opportunity to overcome difficult moments and commit themselves to working as a team to build a country that is more just and more safe," he said.
Brazil, Latin America's largest country, is plagued by corruption, poverty, a huge gap between the rich and poor, and crime, much of it from drugs gangs in large cities.
He said he hoped that the Olympics would inspire all Brazilians to help improve "a world that thirsts for peace, tolerance and reconciliation." (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.