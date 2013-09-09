PENPIX-Olympics-IOC Presidential candidates

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 9 Brief profiles of the six candidates contesting the International Olympic Committee presidency, which will be decided on Tuesday.

THOMAS BACH (Germany, Age 59)

A former fencer who won a gold medal in team foil at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Joined the IOC in 1991 and was appointed president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation in 2006. A Lawyer by profession, Bach was elected to the IOC Executive Board in 2000 and again in 2006 and is currently serves as one of four vice-presidents. Considered the favourite to win.

SERGEY BUBKA (Ukraine, Age 49)

A former pole vaulter who the gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics as well as six world championships. He still holds the world record in the event. Is a member of the Ukrainian parliament and vice president of the International Association of Athletics Federations. Joined the IOC in 2008 and was elected to the Executive Board last year. Is the youngest of the six candidates.

RICHARD CARRION (Puerto Rico, Age 60)

A banker who has played a key role in the financial success of the IOC, negotiating multi-billion dollars deals with major television networks and the revenue-sharing agreement with the U.S. Olympic Committee. Joined the IOC in 1990 and was a member of the Executive Board from 2004-2012. He is currently the chairman of the IOC Finance Commission. Considered the main challenger to Bach for the top job.

SER MIANG NG (Singapore, Age 64)

Businessman and diplomat who currently serves as Singapore's non-resident Ambassador to Hungary and Norway. Joined the IOC in 1998 and in 2005 he became the first Asian elected to the Executive Board. In 2009, he was elected as IOC vice-president. The following year he oversaw the inaugural Youth Olympics, staged in Singapore. Is regarded as a strong candidate for the presidency.

DENIS OSWALD (Switzerland, Age 66)

A former rower who competed at three Olympics and won a bronze medal in the coxed fours at the 1968 Games in Mexico. A lawyer by profession, he has been president of the International Rowing Federation for 24 years. He joined the IOC in 1991 and was a member of the Executive Board from 2000-2012.

CHING-KUO WU (Taiwan, Age 66)

An architect who joined the IOC in 1988. Has been an executive member of International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) since 1982 and president since 2006. Was elected to the IOC Executive Board last year. Is the oldest of the six candidates running for the job and has already said he will not serve the maximum 12-year term if elected. (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Ed Osmond)