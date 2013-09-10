版本:
Olympics-Germany's Thomas Bach elected president of the IOC

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 10 Thomas Bach was elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday.

The German becomes only the ninth president in the body's 119-year history.

