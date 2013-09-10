版本:
Olympics-IOC elect Bach new president - the voting figures

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 10 Thomas Bach was elected
president of the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday.
    Following are the voting figures from the Session in
Argentina.
    
    93 votes available; 47 required for a majority:
    
    Thomas Bach, Germany:            49 votes
    Richard Carrion, Puerto Rico:        29 votes
    Ng Ser Miang, Singapore:        6  votes
    Denis Oswald, Switzerland:        5  votes
    Sergey Bubka, Ukraine:            4  votes
    
    * CK Wu, of Taiwan, was eliminated in the first round of
voting.    

 (Compiled by Ossian Shine)

