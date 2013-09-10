FACTBOX-Olympics-International Olympic Committee Presidents

UPDATE 3-Olympics-NHL will not participate in 2018 Pyeongchang Games
* Players' union issues stinging rebuke (Adds NHL Players Association statement)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 9 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday elected Germany's Thomas Bach its new president, the ninth in its 119-year history. Following is a list of IOC presidents. 1894-1896: Demetrius Vikelas, Greece 1896-1925: Pierre de Coubertin, France 1925-1942: Henri de Baillet-Latour, Belgium 1946-1952: J. Sigfrid Edstrom, Sweden 1952-1972: Avery Brundage, U.S. 1972-1980: Lord Killanin, Ireland 1980-2001: Juan Antonio Samaranch, Spain 2001-2013: Jacques Rogge, Belgium 2013- Thomas Bach, Germany (Compiled by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Players' union issues stinging rebuke (Adds NHL Players Association statement)
ZURICH, April 3 The IOC said it had not detected any significant abuse of clenbuterol after finding "very low levels" of the banned substance during re-testing of samples from the Beijing Olympics.
April 3 The National Hockey League said on Monday it will not participate in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.