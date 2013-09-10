版本:
FACTBOX-Olympics-International Olympic Committee Presidents

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 9 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) on Tuesday elected Germany's Thomas Bach its new
president, the ninth in its 119-year history.
    Following is a list of IOC presidents.
    
    1894-1896:    Demetrius Vikelas, Greece
    1896-1925:    Pierre de Coubertin, France
    1925-1942:    Henri de Baillet-Latour, Belgium
    1946-1952:    J. Sigfrid Edstrom, Sweden
    1952-1972:    Avery Brundage, U.S.
    1972-1980:    Lord Killanin, Ireland
    1980-2001:    Juan Antonio Samaranch, Spain
    2001-2013:    Jacques Rogge, Belgium
    2013-        Thomas Bach, Germany

