UPDATE 1-INTERVIEW-Puma CEO eyes soccer over Bolt in 2012 sales race

* CEO sees soccer sales rising by double-digit amount
* CEO Koch says 2012 will be successful year
* Q1 results hit by European slowdown
* Teams up with Bob Marley's daughter for Jamaica kit
By Victoria Bryan and Keith Weir
LONDON, May 31 German sportswear company Puma
is banking more on soccer than Usain Bolt to help it
to weather the European economic storms in a bumper summer of
sport, CEO Franz Koch said on Thursday.
Puma, the world's number three sports apparel firm, has made
a sluggish start to the year and is exposed to the fallout from
the euro zone debt crisis in its largest region.
Its rival Adidas has an exclusive marketing deal for the
London Olympics, which limits Puma's ability to gain from its
sponsorship of athletes like Jamaican triple gold medalist Bolt.
However, 33-year-old Koch believes that the Olympics and the
Euro 2012 soccer tournament in particular will lift the gloom
after a first quarter in which European sales fell 2 percent.
"We need to continue to weather the storms in Europe,"
former professional field hockey player Koch told Reuters in an
interview in London.
"We are positive about the sports events we have in the
pipeline, about the product innovation we are launching and
that's why we still believe that 2012 can be a successful year
for Puma," he added.
Koch said the soccer championships, where the Italian and
Czech teams will sport shirts with the Puma cat logo, could
provide more of a short-term boost for sales than the Olympics,
although the latter was an ideal platform for building the
brand.
"In terms of commercial opportunities, the Euro cup might be
a bigger opportunity for us," he said, confirming a forecast for
Puma's soccer sales to rise by over 10 percent.
"You sell a lot of replica kits and fanware related to the
teams and individual players. Therefore from a commercial
perspective, the Euro cup is probably more interesting," he
added.
Puma would not disclose how much it made in soccer sales in
2011 out of its total turnover of 3 billion euros ($3.7 bln).
Adidas, the world market leader in soccer, which is kitting
out 6 of the 16 teams in the Euro tournament, is expecting
record soccer sales of over 1.5 billion euros this year.
Neither Puma nor Adidas would comment on Thursday on whether
they would be interested in buying Umbro, the soccer brand just
put up for sale by owner Nike.
Puma was founded in 1948 when Rudolf Dassler fell out with
brother Adolf and set up a firm to rival Adolf's Adidas
The rivalry continues to this day, with both companies based
in the southern German town of Herzogenaurach. Adidas is a close
second and Puma a distant third in global sportswear terms
behind U.S. company Nike.
Koch, sporting a pair of white retro Puma sneakers, stressed
that Puma was determined to maintain its position in the face of
the emergence of smaller suppliers, such as Under Armour
and Li Ning.
"We are the clear number three. We want to remain the clear
number three," he said.
The group is aiming for sales of 4 billion euros ($5
billion) by 2015, compared with $28-$30 billion for Nike and
around $21.4 billion for Adidas by the same date.
"It's never been our objective to be the biggest but the
ultimate objective is to be the most desirable and sustainable
sport lifestyle company in the world. That is our mission," Koch
said.
MARLEY & ME
Despite Adidas's exclusive Olympics sponsorship, Puma's
prospects are boosted by its backing of several national teams,
including the Jamaicans and their worldwide star Bolt. The team
will wear Puma kit designed by Cedella Marley, daughter of late
reggae star Bob Marley.
"The Marley family and Usain Bolt are probably the biggest
assets you can have when you talk about Jamaica. It's not only
us, it's also the Jamaicans who are really proud of this
partnership," said Koch.
The Jamaican running vest carries the images of Arthur Wint
and Herb McKenley, gold and silver medallists in the 400 metres
in London in 1948 when Jamaica first competed at the Games.
Even those images have to be blurred though to fit with the
tough International Olympic Committee rules, which also mean
Puma cannot explicitly market Bolt during the Games.
"We are focusing our efforts on building up momentum towards
the Olympics," Koch said. "It's all about the athlete himself
during the Olympics. We will be able to push some more active
marketing in the aftermath of the Olympics."
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
