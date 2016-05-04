Olympics-Ex-trade minister Lee set to become 2018 Games head

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
SEOUL May 4 Former South Korea trade minister Lee Hee-beom has been nominated as the new president of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics organising committee, POCOG announced on Wednesday.
Lee will be officially elected at the body's general congress on May 12 and will then need the final approval of the country's ministry of culture, sports and tourism, POCOG said in a statement after its executive board meeting.
Once elected, Lee will replace Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, who stepped down on Tuesday in order to focus on the management of the troubled Hanjin Shipping.
While Lee, 67, brings little in the way of sports administration experience to the role, his business ties are likely to help organisers meet sponsorship targets with Asia's first Winter Games outside Japan less than two years away.
Lee, who served as South Korea's trade minister from 2003-06, has also held high level positions at the Korea International Trade Association and Korea Employers Federation.
Cho's sudden departure on Tuesday cast a shadow over preparations for the Games as the 67-year-old had won praise for bringing in high-level sponsors and getting venue construction on the right track.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), while noting the progress made since Cho took over in 2014, was confident POCOG would continue to work through preparation issues and that South Korea would host an "excellent" Winter Games. (Writing by Peter Rutherford and Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.