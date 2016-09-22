Olympics-Figure skater Kim unveils 2018 Winter Games coins

SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's 2010 Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna helped unveil a set of commemorative coins for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games on Thursday.

The coins feature winter sports, such as South Korea's traditional "Gorosoi ski" on a 30,000 won ($27) gold coin, and short track speed skating, ski jumping, and luge on the 20,000 won silver coins.

They will go on sale from Monday.

($1 = 1,103.2000 won) (Reporting by Kim Daewoung; Editing by Patrick Johnston)