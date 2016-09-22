Olympics-Figure skater Kim unveils 2018 Winter Games coins

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's 2010 Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna helped unveil a set of commemorative coins for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games on Thursday.
The coins feature winter sports, such as South Korea's traditional "Gorosoi ski" on a 30,000 won ($27) gold coin, and short track speed skating, ski jumping, and luge on the 20,000 won silver coins.
They will go on sale from Monday.
($1 = 1,103.2000 won) (Reporting by Kim Daewoung; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.