Olympics--'Soohorang' and 'Bandabi' unveiled as Pyeongchang 2018 mascots

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 18 A white tiger named 'Soohorang' and an Asian black bear called 'Bandabi' were unveiled on Monday as the two mascots for the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang.
"Soohorang and Bandabi will be your good friends and promote the Pyeongchang Olympic Games to the whole world," Lee hee-beom, president of the Games organising committee, told students during a ceremony at Hoeng Gye elementary school in Pyeongchang.
Soohorang's name is derived from the Korean words for 'protection' (Sooho) and 'tiger' (ho-rang-i).
The white tiger is considered a sacred guardian animal in South Korea, with some locals considering the Korean peninsula to be tiger-shaped.
The 1988 Seoul Olympics also featured a tiger mascot.
Paralympic Games mascot "Bandabi" represents courage and strong willpower, organisers said.
The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games will be held from Feb. 9-25. (Reporting by Minwoo Park. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.