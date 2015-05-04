Olympics-American Vonn named Pyeongchang honorary ambassador

SEOUL May 4 United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has been named as an honorary ambassador for the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang, organisers (POCOG) said on Monday.

Vonn, an Olympic gold medallist at the 2010 Vancouver Games, becomes the first international honorary ambassador for Asia's first Winter Games outside of Japan.

Local athletes undertaking the role include Olympic figure skating gold medallist Kim Yuna, Major League Baseball player Choo Shin-soo and speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk.

Vonn, who on Sunday announced the break-up of her relationship with Tiger Woods, was scheduled to appear at a ceremony in Seoul on Wednesday to mark her appointment, POCOG said. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien)