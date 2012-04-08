Olympics-Third Qatar woman to compete in London Games

| DOHA, April 8
DOHA, April 8 Air rifle shooter Bahia Al-Hamad
has been confirmed as the third woman in the Qatar team to
compete at the London Olympics, the Qatar Olympic Committee said
on Sunday.
Al-Hamad, 19, will compete in the 10 metres competition
after winning a silver medal in the team event at the Arab
shooting championships last month. She was Qatar's most
successful athlete at the 2011 Arab Games in Doha with three
gold medals and two silver.
She joins swimmer Mohammed Wafa Arakji and 100 and 200
metres sprinter Noor Al-Malki in the Qatar team.
"We are absolutely delighted that we have been able to
secure another place for one of our young female athletes at
London 2012," Qatar Olympic Committee general secretary Sheikh
Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a statement.
"We are grateful to the IOC (International Olympic
Committee) for their support in helping make this happen."
"Athletes like Bahia, Nada and Noor will also provide
inspiration to the next generation of female Qatari sports
Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Brunei have never before sent women
athletes to an Olympics although the Saudis are in discussions
with the IOC.
Qatar is bidding to host the 2020 Games, along with Madrid,
Tokyo, Istanbul and Azerbaijan capital Baku.
As part of its bid Qatar plans to build a high-performance
training centre for female athletes in Doha.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories