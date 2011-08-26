UPDATE 2-Olympics-Qatar's Doha joins 2020 Games race

* Qatar's Doha officially named as 2020 Games candidate
* IOC approves Sept./Oct. dates for Doha bid
By Ossian Shine
DAEGU, South Korea, Aug 26 Qatar's Doha
officially launched a bid for the 2020 summer Games hours after
Olympic officials allowed a shift in dates to avoid the extreme
desert heat.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed Qatar to
submit a bid with dates for the Games set for some two months
later than usual, prompting the country's Olympic Committee to
officially declare Doha as a candidate city for the second
consecutive time.
"In light of the decision of (IOC) President (Jacques) Rogge
and the IOC Executive Board, I am delighted to formally announce
Doha's bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020,"
Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, head of Qatar's Olympic
Committee said in a statement.
"It is fitting that the dream of hosting the Games should
come to the Middle East at this time; our bid can inspire peace
and is a priority for our youthful region," he said.
Apart from Doha, Rome, Madrid, Istanbul and Tokyo have all
declared their intention to bid.
An IOC source told Reuters earlier that the approval of the
September/October window for the Doha bid merely meant that the
date would not be "a deal breaker". The source said the bid
would still have to solve issues regarding sports calendar
scheduling and the health of athletes and visitors even during
those dates.
Qatar's bid for the 2016 Olympics, eventually won by Rio,
floundered on its insistence on holding the Games in October.
The deadline for submitting a bid for the 2020 Olympics is
next Thursday and the host city will be announced at the IOC
Session in September 2013.
INVESTMENT PLANNED
Temperatures in Doha average more than 38 degrees Celsius
from May to September before cooling a little.
Qatar will host the 2022 soccer World Cup and is committed
to investing $20 billion to $25 billion in tourism
infrastructure development over the next 11 years, the head of
its state-run tourism authority told Reuters this week.
There is a precedent of a city shifting the Summer Games
outside the traditional July/August window -- in 2000 the Sydney
Olympics were held from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.
Earlier this week, the United States Olympic Committee
(USOC) said it would not submit a bid to stage the 2020 Summer
Olympics.
New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Dallas, Tulsa
and Las Vegas had all had discussions with the USOC about the
2020 race but the organisation said there was not enough time to
put together a winning bid ahead of the deadline.
"We would have loved to have a bid for 2020 emanating from
the U.S. and the U.S. is the country that has organised most
Olympic Games ever and greatly contributed to the Olympic
movement and also great quality of Games," Rogge said.
"But we respect and understand the position of USOC and we
hope that there will be good bids in the future beyond 2020."
