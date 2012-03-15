INTERVIEW-Olympics-Qatar bid to encourage female Arab athletes

| DOHA, March 15
DOHA, March 15 Qatar's bid to host the
2020 Olympics is a chance to encourage female athletes across
the Arabian Gulf region after years of sporting under
representation, according to chief executive Noora al-Mannai.
"Not sending a female athlete to the Olympics (in the past)
was because we didn't have anyone qualified," she told Reuters
in an interview.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has offered Qatar
wildcard invitations for two female athletes to compete in the
London Games later this year, swimmer Nada Arkaji and sprinter
Noor al-Malki.
"We are happy to have two wildcards and we are looking for
more. They will be role models for other girls, here in Qatar
and across the region. We genuinely want to build a movement
here. It's time." said al-Mannai.
Saudi Arabia and Brunei have also never sent women athletes
to an Olympics although the Saudis are in discussions with the
IOC over the issue.
Madrid, Istanbul, Tokyo and Azerbaijan's Baku are also
bidding to host the 2020 Games.
As part of its bid Qatar plans to build a high-performance
training centre for female althletes in Doha.
"We want to build this gradually so Qatar can be the hub,"
added al-Mannai. "Women in Saudi Arabia or Kuwait prefer to come
here and be trained.
"We understand their culture. Qatar will lead and once we do
it others will follow."
Al-Mannai said the country was keen to improve sport in the
Gulf.
DEVELOPING SPORT
"The bid is not about buying games, it's about developing
sport in the region," she explained.
Despite the fact athletes across the Arabian Gulf region
have struggled to win medals in the past, al-Mannai said the
Olympics would be a way to change that by encouraging young
people in the region to take up sport.
"To build the culture is really a difficult job. But when
you bring sport to the region, people will start getting
engaged," she added.
"By bringing the Olympics to Qatar children will dream of
competing."
Poor working conditions are common across the oil and
gas-rich Gulf region where impoverished men and women from South
Asia have come for decades to toil on construction sites or oil
projects or work as domestic help.
Human rights workers have flagged these conditions as a key
concern in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup.
"The country is evolving and labour laws are developing. We
are looking seriously at labour laws and how we can protect the
workers," said al-Mannai.
She added Qatar's bid was the lowest-cost of all the
contenders as only 10 percent of venues would need to be built.
"Things will be permanent for national use, for people in
Qatar to use, but with some extra temporary capacity added,"
said al-Mannai. "We might look into other things like temporary
housing."
The surprise departure last month of Rome from the race to
host the 2020 Olympics has put the spotlight on the finances of
the five remaining candidates, with Baku and Doha, initially
seen as outsiders but cash-rich, set to gain in status.
Qatar, the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter and
Azerbaijan's booming capital Baku, flush with the proceeds of
oil and gas sales from reserves in the Caspian Sea, are
aggressively going after global events.
The IOC will elect the winning bid in Buenos Aires in
September 2013.
