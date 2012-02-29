Olympics-Queen to open London Games and Paralympics

LONDON Feb 29 Britain's Queen Elizabeth,
who celebrates 60 years on the throne this year, will open both
the London Olympics and Paralympics, Buckingham Palace and
organisers said on Wednesday.
The third Olympic Games to be held in the British capital
start on July 27 while the Paralympics opening ceremony at the
same stadium in east London will be in exactly six months' time
on Aug. 29.
The monarch also opened the Montreal Olympics in 1976 and
her husband the Duke of Edinburgh opened the 1956 Melbourne
Games on her behalf.
This, however, will be the first time she has opened a
Paralympics.
"The Paralympic Games will undoubtedly be a time of
extraordinary pride for our nation, and it is fitting that Her
Majesty will declare us underway," London 2012 chairman
Sebastian Coe said in a statement.
London previously hosted the Olympics in 1908 and 1948 and
will be the first city to stage the Games three times.
The Queen's father, George VI, opened the 1948 Games at the
old Wembley Stadium and her great-grandfather Edward VII
performed the honours at the now-demolished White City Stadium
in 1908.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)