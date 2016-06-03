FACTBOX-Olympics-List of members of Refugee Olympic Team

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 3 The International Olympic Committee announced on Friday the first ever refugee team to compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

- Rami Anis (M): Country of origin - Syria; host National Olympic Committee Belgium; sport - swimming - Yiech Pur Biel (M): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC

Kenya; sport - athletics, 800m - James Nyang Chiengjiek (M): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC - Kenya; sport - athletics, 400m - Yonas Kinde (M): Country of origin - Ethiopia; host NOC Luxembourg; sport - athletics, marathon - Anjelina Nada Lohalith (F): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport - athletics, 1500m - Rose Nathike Lokonyen (F): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport - athletics, 800m - Paulo Amotun Lokoro (M): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport - athletics, 1500m - Yolande Bukasa Mabika (F): Country of origin - Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport - judo, -70kg - Yusra Mardini (F): Country of origin - Syria; host NOC Germany; sport - swimming - Popole Misenga (M): Country of origin - Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport - judo -90kg (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)