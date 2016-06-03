FACTBOX-Olympics-List of members of Refugee Olympic Team

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 3 The International Olympic Committee announced on Friday the first ever refugee team to compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
- Rami Anis (M): Country of origin - Syria; host National Olympic Committee Belgium; sport - swimming - Yiech Pur Biel (M): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC
Kenya; sport - athletics, 800m - James Nyang Chiengjiek (M): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC - Kenya; sport - athletics, 400m - Yonas Kinde (M): Country of origin - Ethiopia; host NOC Luxembourg; sport - athletics, marathon - Anjelina Nada Lohalith (F): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport - athletics, 1500m - Rose Nathike Lokonyen (F): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport - athletics, 800m - Paulo Amotun Lokoro (M): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport - athletics, 1500m - Yolande Bukasa Mabika (F): Country of origin - Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport - judo, -70kg - Yusra Mardini (F): Country of origin - Syria; host NOC Germany; sport - swimming - Popole Misenga (M): Country of origin - Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport - judo -90kg (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.